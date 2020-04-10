First Alert: Potential for strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Easter and Passover holiday weekend is off to a rather calm and cool start, but it may end a little more eventful.
Friday afternoon’s high temperatures will be below seasonal averages, topping out only in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. In addition to the onset of cooler and drier air, winds gust between 20-35 mph will be prevalent throughout the day.
The chill really sets in overnight as a result of clear skies and relaxing winds, overnight lows will dip into 30s. With that in mind, a few neighborhoods will be hit with some patchy frost into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to hit the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Expect a gradual increase in cloud cover as the day goes on Easter Sunday. Southerly winds will help send high temperatures back to the upper 60s, but overcast conditions will limit sunshine as the day progresses.
Rain and thundershowers could arrive in the WBTV viewing area as early Sunday afternoon, but the best chance for wet weather is after sunset.
The opportunity of heavier downpours and thunderstorms comes overnight into early Monday morning. The latest model runs indicate that there's a potential for damaging wind along with possibility for isolated tornadoes as the systems passes through the Carolinas early Monday.
Additionally, most neighborhoods should expect 1-3″ of rainfall before the storm pushes east out of the area, giving way to sunshine and temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
