Fire-ravaged Notre Dame opens briefly on Good Friday

Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral's rector Patrick Chauvet, left, and auxiliary bishop of Paris Philippe Marsset, right, celebrate the Way of the Cross ceremony at the Saint Germain l'Auxerrois church in Paris, Friday, April 10, 2020. Way of the Cross ceremonies are common across majority Catholic in France, but not this year. Instead of weaving through cities and towns with a cross and precious relics, some priests will practice the Good Friday ritual by themselves, in empty churches. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Source: Thibault Camus)