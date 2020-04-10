Fire-ravaged Notre Dame opens briefly on Good Friday

(CBS News) - Catholics were invited into Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Good Friday for the first time since a fire ravaged the church a year ago.
But it was no ordinary service. Just a handful of people were inside the cathedral, and a live broadcast allowed Catholics across France, and the world, to follow the service from their homes during a lockdown.
The archbishop of Paris, Monsignor Michel Aupetit, led the service, and said it was a message of hope at this time of Resurrection that life is stronger than death. The ceremony included the blessing of the crown of thorns believed to have been worn by Jesus on the cross – it was saved from the fire.
Musicians and readers wore white hazmat suits – not because of the coronavirus, but because there are still concerns about lead pollution in the church.
