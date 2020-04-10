Critical missing alert for 11-year-old girl in Springdale

SPRINGDALE (FOX19) - Springdale police issued a Critical Missing Alert early Friday for an 11-year-old girl last seen Thursday night.
Police said Taylor Witham ran away from a foster home in Springdale about 9:30 p.m. The location was not released.
They believe she could be headed to the Price Hill area in Cincinnati.
She is described as 5′2″ and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a black coat, turquoise shirt with a monkey on it and tan boots with fur.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department: 513-346-5760.
