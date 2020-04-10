COVID-19 Response Fund awards more than $3M to 51 Charlotte-area nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded more than $3 million to 51 Charlotte area nonprofits in a second round of grants.
The fund has now granted more than $6 million to nonprofits meeting basic needs for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
These needs include education, housing, food, employment, financial assistance, health and mental health.
The latest grants were awarded through grant cycle open to all Mecklenburg County nonprofits that met eligibility requirements.
Since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response was launched on March 16, more than $16 million has been raised from corporations, foundations, individuals and local government.
“These grants will assist a wide variety of nonprofit organizations across the county to meet escalating needs in the face of this unprecedented crisis,” said United Way of Central Carolinas President and CEO Laura Yates Clark. “These nonprofits are on the frontlines, providing much-needed assistance. They’re doing amazing work despite dealing with many of the same limitations and concerns we all face.”
“To date, we’ve made 65 grants to nonprofits from this fund, and it’s just the beginning,” said Foundation For The Carolinas President and CEO Michael Marsicano. “We do not know what our demands will be in a week or a month. This is why we continue to fundraise for the COVID-19 Response Fund – to help our friends and neighbors in need.”
The second round of grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund will assist individuals in the areas of:
Education
- $25,000 to E2D Inc.
- $10,000 to Latin Americans Working for Achievement
- $45,000 to the Learning Collaborative
Employment
- $150,000 to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont
- $25,000 to Mecklenburg Council of Elders
Emergency Financial Assistance
- $75,000 to the Ada Jenkins Center
- $20,500 to Caterpillar Ministries
- $50,000 to Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy
- $15,000 to Davidson Housing Coalition
- $30,000 to Lakewood Neighborhood Alliance
- $15,000 to Pineville Neighbors Place
- $75,000 to RAIN, Inc.
- $50,000 to Refugee Support Services of the Carolinas
- $25,000 to Servants Heart of Mint Hill
- $50,000 to Brookhill Community Resource Center
Food Security
- $12,000 to Dilworth Soup Kitchen
- $25,000 to Friendship Trays
- $40,000 to Heal Charlotte
- $5,000 to Hope Street Food Pantry
- $300,000 to Loaves & Fishes
- $22,480 to North End Community Coalition
- $40,000 to ourBRIDGE for KIDS
- $10,000 to Reeder Memorial Baptist Church Missions Place
- $25,000 to Sandra and Leon Levine Jewish Community Center
- $500,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- $25,000 to University City Foundation
Health and Mental Health
- $50,000 to Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center
- $15,000 to Alexander Youth Network
- $75,000 to Care Ring
- $50,000 to Lake Norman Community Health Clinic
- $30,000 to Matthews Free Medical Clinic
- $100,000 to MedAssist of Mecklenburg
- $30,000 to Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center
- $50,000 to Promise Resource Network
- $40,000 to the Steve Smith Family Foundation
- $35,000 to the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition
Shelter and Housing
- $25,000 to Beds for Kids
- $83,500 to Carolinas CARE Partnership
- $40,000 to Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte
- $100,000 to Charlotte Rescue Mission
- $50,000 to Florence Crittenton Services of North Carolina
- $20,000 to Friendship Community Development Corporation
- $10,000 to Watchmen of the Streets
- $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte
- $50,000 to Hope Haven, Inc
- $30,000 to the Lotus Campaign
- $75,000 to Safe Alliance
- $50,000 to the Center for Community Transitions
- $35,000 to The Relatives
- $250,000 to The Salvation Army
Other
- $20,000 to Humane Society of Charlotte
The next cycle of funding will open April 20 at 10 a.m. and close May 1 at noon. Visit uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID for eligibility requirements and to apply.
The COVID-19 Response Fund is administered through a partnership between Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, in close coordination with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit HelpCharMeck.org.
