Coronavirus rapid-testing: What you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Testing for the coronavirus is evolving and new options are popping up across the Carolinas.
Not all tests touted as “rapid tests” tell you if you test positive or negative for the virus.
Mecklenburg County health officials say they do not want people to rely on this for a coronavirus diagnosis.
If you go to a medical facility or a drive-through where medical workers insert a swab into your nasal passage, they are testing whether you are positive or negative for the coronavirus.
It could take several days to get those results back unless they have access to a machine like the one Abbott is manufacturing, which gives a positive result in 5 minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes.
But, if a medical worker pricks your finger to take a sample, that is an antibody test.
Antibody tests are currently offered at urgent care, including StarMed on Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte and labs like ArcPoint labs in Rock Hill.
Antibody tests are also rapid in their results, but they cannot be used to diagnose coronavirus. Instead, they tell you whether you have had the virus in the past.
You are tested for two antibodies known as the IgG and the IgM. The IgG indicates that you likely got over the virus a while ago, the IgM indicates you recovered more recently.
Eric Fockler, President of ArcPoint Labs of Rock Hill and South Charlotte says this could give people peace of mind that they likely won’t contract or spread the virus again, but it could also help research.
“That allows us another data point to really truly see how many people have been affected, infected and potentially already gotten over this disease to begin with,” Fockler said. “More data points allow for more accurate modeling.”
Fockler also hopes that eventually these antibody tests could be used as a tool to help people get back to work if they test positive, meaning they have already had the virus.
“Businesses and some governmental groups, school districts, things like that are currently in contact to try to determine the possibility of testing their entire staff,” Fockler said. “The purpose of that would be to determine who it is okay to have in the building, because their likelihood of spreading it or re-contracting it is very low, versus those that are most susceptible that have not been exposed to it yet that need to remain socially distanced."
These specific antibody tests have not been approved by the FDA.
According to the FDA, “the test has not been reviewed by the FDA and results from antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS- CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status.”
But the FDA did issue a policy “to allow developers of certain serological tests to begin to market or use their tests once they have performed the appropriate evaluation to determine that their tests are accurate and reliable.”
If a firm falsely claims they are diagnosing COVID-19 with antibody testing, the FDA can take action against them.
Click here to read more from the FDA.
