Cool 60s today, cold 30s tonight ...stormy end to Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good Friday around Charlotte and the WBTV area will feature a good deal of sunshine along with a gusty breeze and much cooler afternoon readings in the lower 60s.
You’ll need to turn the heat back on tonight with overnight lows in the cold 30s and patchy frost possible if the breeze knocks off.
Saturday will start in the 30s, but the afternoon will be pleasant as readings rebound to the upper 60s with sunshine dominating.
Turning attention to Easter, there’s a lot to unpack in the forecast. The day will probably start dry under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the chilly 40s.
As the day unfolds, rain will overspread the region and we’ll stay cool as temperatures only slowly rise into the 60s by late in the day. As we move into Sunday night and Monday morning, the potential for widespread, heavy rain and severe weather enters the picture.
With that in mind, I’ve declared a First Alert for Sunday, so you have a heads up as to what’s expected. Rainfall is probably on the order of one to two inches and the severe weather risk will be highlighted by damaging wind and even tornadoes.
Monday morning’s rain will quickly pull out with sunshine returning along with warmer afternoon readings in the 70s.
Stay safe and have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.