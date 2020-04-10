Churches helping other churches survive during COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Churches are getting hit hard because of COVID-19.
The Barna Group, which has been in existence for about 30 years, is a go-to source for insight about faith and culture.
Its recent survey shows about a fourth of American churches have either laid off workers, cut their pay or reduced their hours.
The survey also shows thousands of pastors from around the country who are concerned about keeping their church doors open after the pandemic ends.
Pastor Dwayne Walker, a pastor of Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, says he understands the concerns and says the struggle is real for some churches.
“When you consider some of the churches were barely surviving before the pandemic,” Little AME Zion Church Pastor Dwayne Walker said. “Then this will have definitely a definite adverse effect on them, and so it is my hope and prayer that we can all survive during this time - find ways to help each other even beyond this season.”
Walker is pleased with a campaign that is encouraging bigger churches to help out the smaller churches that are now underway. It is called Churches Helping Churches Challenge.
The site called Church Relief is advertising this effort.
Several organizations are helping to organize this challenge The AND Campaign is one of them.
“Those churches are integral to their communities, not just the congregants they serve,” AND Campaign Chief Strategist Michael Wear said. “But those in the broader community - and we need to make it on the other side of this crisis with these churches thriving.”
Walker agrees and thinks this challenge is exactly what the Bible instructs us to do.
“I think that the strong should bear the infirmities of the weak as the Bible says,” Walker said. “And particularly in this time - we are to demonstrate compassion and concern and consideration of others.”
The hashtag associated with this challenge is #CHCChallenge.
So far, bigger churches have contributed to about $250,000. The goal is to raise $500,000 by the end of April.
Leaders say already about 300 churches have applied for a grant that equals $3,000. That money will come in handy for the smaller churches.
"It could be the difference between shutting down and making it." Wear said.
Walker says he knows some AME Zion churches that have only about 20 church members. He believes this crisis impacts all churches, just some worse than others.
The pastor says his church’s giving is down by about 25 percent. He says he will see how his church can help other smaller churches survive but confesses he will seek assistance elsewhere too for his church.
“We are applying for them as well because it is important that we stay afloat during these times,” Walker said. “I have had to cut back on our staff. We only have two musicians on Sunday where we usually have eight that we use.”
Walker knows God will provide but says during these times churches have to support each other.
"We have to keep each other encouraged," Walker said. "I've had moments that I felt a bit discouraged and out of the blue someone called me with a word of hope and I've had the opportunity to call others with a word of hope to keep each other lifted up in hope."
Most of the churches in need are in urban areas where church members have lost their jobs and can no longer give to the church like they once did. Organizers think there is a greater call that can happen through this challenge.
“I hope this crisis gives us an occasion to stop to look at why these inequities exist,” Wear said. “And address them in the way that’s just not crisis driven but about making a more just society for us all.”
Walker prays no church will go under and that when this pandemic is over - churches will be standing stronger than ever.
“Remember what we have been promised,” the pastor said. “That our God will never leave us or forsake us...We have to help each other - cause our survival depends on it. We have to be what we declare.”
