Carolina Panthers play ‘Sweet Caroline’ in empty Bank of America Stadium to honor healthcare heroes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers played “Sweet Caroline” loud over the speakers in an empty Bank of America Stadium to support and honor the community’s healthcare heroes.
In a video tweeted by the team Friday evening, you can hear the song playing, see the stadium and on a big screen, you see the hashtags #ThanksHealthHeroes and #AtriumHealthProud.
You also see the statement, “Make Noise to Make a Difference,” which is something many North Carolina and South Carolina residents have been doing to honor medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This one goes out to our healthcare heroes. Show your support by making noise every Friday at 7 pm,” the tweet read.
The Panthers tweeted out another video from a viewpoint of someone looking out their window and listening as “Sweet Caroline” played from the stadium.
The caption: “We heard it got a little loud.”
