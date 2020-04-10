Alexander Co. teacher assistant belts out song of hope while packing lunches for students

LaRhonda Carlton is a teacher's assistant for exceptional students. She had no idea she was being taped. This is just who she is. Her fellow teachers sent me the video. LaRhonda works at Wittenburg Elementary, in rural Alexander County. TA’s and cafeteria staff at that school are working tirelessly to feed children under the age of 18... kids don’t have to be students to receive the free food. It’s a county with a high number of hungry families, and everyone is doing what they can to help. With that said, Monday-Thursday, families can receive two meals for each child. On Friday, these ladies work double time to send home breakfast and lunch for each day through the weekend as well. Last Friday alone, the district tells me four cafeteria workers and two assistants served 2,137 meals and delivered them to cars as they drove up to the side entrance. More work than anyone might suspect or sign up for. But here’s LaRhonda. No complaints. Quite the opposite, actually. She's sharing her positive spirit. LaRhonda is also a single mom. Other staff members in the school say she drives 40-minutes one-way to school each day. It’s not unusual for her to sing afterschool, or, when kids were in class, on the school intercom system to comfort everyone on difficult days. Next week is Spring Break for most of this school staff and all kids. But these ladies will be working every day to make sure no one goes hungry with—her friends say—LaRhonda singing them through. Some stories are meant to be shared. Posting right after midnight. Let this be all-day inspiration for your Friday. -Molly