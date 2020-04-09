The Virginia Zoo holding naming auction for baby sloth

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Zoo is hosting a naming auction for a baby sloth that was born on April 8.
The baby sloth is The Virginia Zoo’s first of it’s kind, and is the first offspring for its parents, Honey and Mervin. The sloth family is together in their exhibit at the World of Reptiles.
“The infant is doing really well, nursing from mom and eating small bites of cooked veggies from its mom and the Keepers,” Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Zoo’s Veterinarian said.
The Virginia Zoo is auctioning naming rights of the baby sloth.
The public can place bids on the newborn’s name until April 23.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Zoo’s Emergency Operating Fund, which supports operations and ensures the zoo has additional resources to go the extra mile for any areas of need.
