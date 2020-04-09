State health committee gets update on COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The State House Select Committee on COVID-19 Health Care Working Group met Thursday to discuss how the state is tackling this pandemic.
Leaders got an update on how first-responders are dealing with obtaining Personal Protective Equipment.
Micheal Kehler is the Emergency Services Director for McDowell County. He is also the Vice Chairman of the North Carolina Association of EMS Administrators.
He told leaders what first-responders are now forced to do.
“We are sourcing here in our local community from the private sector as much as possible,” Kehler said. “We know that the state and federal supply has dwindled and that is something that concerns us on a daily basis.”
State Representative Carla Cunningham says the reason why first responders have to call on private companies in North Carolina is not a priority when it comes to getting supplies.
She says North Carolina hasn’t reached its peak yet as it relates to COVID-19.
“Our projection is a couple of more weeks out,” Cunningham said. “So they are looking at those models as well - so they are focused on those hot spots: New Orleans and New York City, and Milwaukee.”
Cunningham says that Governors are competing for the same equipment but will help each other when needed.
“They are on conference calls every day - just like we are,” Cunningham said. “And they are trying to work out the logistics so if there is a possibility where some states aren’t peaking that they can share their equipment and once we can - we can return the equipment.”
Kehler also told state leaders that there is a plan in place to deal with staff shortage with MEDIC.
The state says two people must be credentialed on an ambulance.
If a paramedic gets sick and there is a shortage there can be a waiver that will allow only one credentialed person on an ambulance. School bus drivers or any drivers with a CDL license will be able to drive an ambulance while a worker remains in the back with the patient.
“If they get in a bind where their colleague is sick and can’t be the driver,” Cunningham said. “Then we can remove that regulation and require that one essential worker is on the ambulance.”
It was also shared that there are also plans to help cover first-responders if they become victims to COVID-19.
“We’ve come up with a plan to be able to shelter those employees at an off-site facility,” Kehler said. “If they were to test positive for COVID-19 to prevent them from taking it home to their children and their family members.”
The Health Committee will talk about health disparities at their next meeting.
