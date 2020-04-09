Stanly County reports 2nd COVID-19-related death in three days

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County resident died of the coronavirus, the health department said on Saturday.
It’s the second COVID-19-related death since Thursday.
An elderly person who lived in a residential care facility and had underlying medical conditions died on Saturday, health officials say.
Stanly County Health Department says it is working closely with the facility to identify and monitor persons who had contact with the individual.
The county announced the first virus-related death on Thursday.
The person was in their early 60’s and had underlying medical conditions.
Health officials say this case was related to travel to an area of high risk.
“We are very saddened by this news and continue to encourage our community to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of this serious disease, “ said David Jenkins, Stanly County.
As of Saturday, there are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Stanly County.
