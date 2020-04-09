South Carolina has nearly 2,800 COVID-19 cases, 67 virus-related deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina now has 2,792 coronavirus cases in all 46 counties and has confirmed 67 virus-related deaths.
Health officials weekly update of South Carolina data now includes demographic data of deaths by age group, gender, and race.
On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.
The additional deaths occurred in four elderly patients with underlying health conditions.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 16 cases
- Chesterfield County: 21 cases
- Lancaster County: 50 total cases
- York County: 120 cases
As of April 8, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 9,065 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,071 were positive and 7,994 were negative. A total of 26,296 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday morning, 5,416 hospital beds are available and 6,215 are utilized, which is a 53.4 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
A “Home or Work" order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
