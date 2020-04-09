Police ask public for help locating missing Charlotte teenager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who has a history of running away.
Police received a call for missing Katelyn Daniel on March 31, but she was last seen at Urban Ministries, on North College Street in Charlotte, around noon on Wednesday, April 8.
Daniel was last seen wearing a red shirt.
Police say Daniel may attempt to avoid being found.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
