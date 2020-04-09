Pedestrian struck and killed in China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 48-year-old Rowan County man died after being hit by a car in China Grove on Wednesday, according to China Grove Police.
The accident happened around 1:30 on US 29 South at East Centerview St.
According to the report, Frank Mishak was stuck by a vehicle as he attempted to walk across the road. Mishak was taken to CMC-Main where he died of his injuries.
The car involved as a Toyota Yaris. The driver attempted to avoid striking Mishak. No charges have been filed.
