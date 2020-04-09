Parade of Lights: First responders show unity, support for healthcare workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders showed their unity with and support for healthcare workers in uptown Charlotte Thursday as the city continues to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting at 2 p.m., a procession of first responder vehicles passed by the uptown-area hospitals - Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center, Atrium Health Mercy and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center - with lights flashing and sirens on.
“Charlotte and Mecklenburg County first responders want our healthcare partners to know we appreciate and admire their relentless dedication to the community during this unprecedented time,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said prior to the procession.
Healthcare workers stood outside the hospitals and cheered as the first responders went by.
CMPD was in contact with Atrium and Novant personnel to ensure there was no interruption to medical services, and announced the event beforehand to make sure the public was not alarmed by the large presence of emergency vehicles.
To encourage the community to continue their attentiveness to the State and Mecklenburg County stay-at-home orders, the event was not open to the public.
