Nurse registers for gas discount after WBTV’s help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home-care nurse reached out to WBTV after she wasn’t able to register for a wildly popular gas discount promotion for healthcare workers and first responders.
BP is offering 50 cents off per gallon for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the WBTV Investigates team got involved her problem was fixed.
According to BP, more than 200,000 front line workers already claimed a fuel discount code and 30,000 are claiming codes each day.
“It would be very helpful,” home-care nurse Kerry Garrett said
Garrett saw BP was offering 50 cents off every gallon for healthcare workers and first responders, so she started to sign up on its website, and through the third-party group, that’s verifying information ID.me.
“I immediately got a message that they could not verify my credentials,” Garrett said.
“It just didn’t seem relevant for the promotion so at that point I stopped participating backed out of it,” Garrett said.
There are various reasons why they might not have been able to access Garrett’s data at the time, including that the state’s servers were inaccessible at the time.
Hall told WBTV they sometimes require additional information to make sure scammers aren’t trying to take advantage of the promotion.
After WBTV got involved ID.me specifically started working on her application and got her registered for the discount.
