‘A new reality.’ 1 in 4 Charlotte area renters missed April rent payments, study shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Danielle Chemtob / Charlotte Observer) - In another sign of the coronavirus’ economic destruction, a new study found that nearly 1 in 4 Charlotte-area tenants did not pay their rent within the first week of April, when it is typically due.
That share is around an 8% increase from the number of people who missed rent payments during the same period last year, according to a national study by the Washington, D.C.-based National Multifamily Housing Council and other apartment data providers. RealPage, one of those data firms, analyzed the local figures for the Observer.
Charlotte’s rate of people who did not pay rent is lower than the national average of nearly 1 in 3, but it offers a glimpse into the financial pain many residents are feeling as the state sheds jobs.
“It’s stunning and deeply concerning, and ought to keep every elected official awake at night,” Mecklenburg County commissioner Susan Harden said.
The state is on track to reach 500,000 unemployment claims by the end of the week.
Charlotte fared better in the study than cities like New Orleans and Nashville, Tenn., which rely heavily on tourism and hospitality employment, said Carl Whitaker, manager of market analytics for RealPage.
In the Raleigh-Cary metro area, a little over 1 in 5 tenants did not pay rent during the first week of April, a 4.1% increase from the year before.
Still, Charlotte officials expect the figure to worsen here.
The study includes only market-rate apartment buildings, not rental houses or subsidized affordable housing. And projections show the outbreak has yet to hit its peak.
OTHER CONCERNS
Though eviction court proceedings have been temporarily halted in North Carolina, many housing advocates fear there will be a backlog of cases once the courts reopen.
In addition to evictions, Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston worries that entire apartment complexes may be foreclosed on, leaving residents with nowhere to go.
“We’re in a new reality, where the number one prescription to deal with a pandemic and a potentially recurring pandemic is a safe and secure place to live in,” he said. “It’s not just something that we can say, ‘well, the market will figure it out.’ We have to figure it out.”
The crisis only exacerbates the difficulty the poor face in moving up the socioeconomic ladder in Charlotte, said affordable housing activist the Rev. Willie Keaton Jr. In a 2014 study from Harvard University and UC Berkeley, Charlotte ranked last among 50 cities for economic mobility.
For those who earn the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, affording the average apartment rent of nearly $1,200 is already difficult. Losing a few paychecks is devastating, Keaton said.
“It’s gonna hurt all of Charlotte,” he said. “But for those whose were already struggling with upward mobility — it’s going to crush them.”
