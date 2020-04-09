Neighbors hold parade for 9-year-old after birthday party canceled due to pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Neighbors from one south Charlotte community organized a parade for a 9-year-old boy Wednesday.
Brad Kurtz said his son, Graham, was supposed to be having a birthday celebration Wednesday, but the plans had to be changed because of social distancing restrictions.
The neighbors from the Sardiscroft community in south Charlotte decided to hold a parade for Kurtz. Children on bikes accompanied by adults in decorated vehicles drove through the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. During the parade, the caravan traveled past the Kurtz family’s home. The neighbors honked their horns and cheered for the little boy.
"We're just so thankful to have family and friends and neighbors that would do this for Graham and even though this wasn't the original plan for his party, this is certainly a memorable one,” said Brad Kurtz.
The younger Kurtz said he also appreciated the kind gesture by his neighbors.
"I would say thank you very much for this very wonderful day and thank you for what you did for me,” said Graham Kurtz.
The neighbors said they have now organized three different parades for people in the community.
