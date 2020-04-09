NC DHHS: Coronavirus “outbreak” at long-term care facilities in Rowan County and Cabarrus County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an “outbreak” of coronavirus at a long-term care facility in Rowan County, and at a facility in Cabarrus County.
The specific facilities are not named.
According to the state, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over after 28 days have passed since the date of symptom onset of the last case.
In situations where all persons in a congregate living setting test positive for COVID-19, the outbreak will be considered over when all persons have recovered or been released from isolation.
WBTV has reached out to both the Cabarrus Health Alliance and Rowan Health Department for additional information.
According to NCDHHS, Cabarrus County has 86 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19, Rowan County has 71.
