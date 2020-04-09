2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wells Fargo workers at Charlotte campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Austin Weinstein / Charlotte Observer) - Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in workers at Wells Fargo’s massive Customer Information Center, or CIC, in north Charlotte, the bank disclosed Thursday. That brings the total number of CIC workers reported to have had the disease caused by the new coronavirus to four.
The bank learned of the two new cases this week, according to spokesman Josh Dunn. One of the employees with a new case was last in the office on March 28 and the other was last in on April 6.
“We have performed enhanced cleaning at the location multiple times, and we have asked employees who have been in close proximity with the affected employees to not come into the office in accordance with public health guidance,” Dunn said.
The new cases come as thousands of workers continue to make their daily commutes to the office, which houses a number of the bank’s call center workers.
Those workers, deemed “essential,” have been caught in the middle of a tricky dilemma: with millions of new unemployed workers, banks are swarmed with customers who need urgent financial help. Yet, as call center jobs are typically done in physical offices, many workers are apprehensive to be on a campus with thousands of others, even if they’re socially distanced.
The bank has a pilot program for some call center jobs to be done from home, a bank executive told the Observer this month.
