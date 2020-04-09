Mecklenburg County reinforces restrictions for religious services, parks and vape shops under ‘Stay at Home’ order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is reinforcing restrictions for religious services, vape shops and parks under the countywide “Stay at Home” order.
The Mecklenburg County Stay at Home Order went into effect Thursday, March 26 at 8 a.m. and remains in effect.
Officials say it is critical that residents continue to abide by the restrictions in the order.
“While the latest projections have indicated that physical/social distancing has been effective, everyone in the community must continue to comply in order to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19,” a press release read.
County officials say faith-based services are prohibited unless virtual.
Per the mass gathering restrictions in the order, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Due to the continued increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mecklenburg County, officials say the only religious services that remain compliant with the Stay at Home Order are virtual services/livestreams.
In an effort to reduce crowds at Mecklenburg County parks, officials say park gates have been closed to all vehicles except bicycles. Parks and greenways are available for walk-in and bicycle usage only.
Residents are not permitted to park on nearby streets to access parks.
While these parking lot closures only apply to certain Mecklenburg County Parks & Recreation parks, the Towns’ parks parking lots will remain open for the time being and they will continue to patrol, monitor and evaluate physical and social distancing requirements in their parks to ensure compliance on behalf of the safety and health of all their patrons.
For a full list of park gate closures, see http://mecknc.gov/COVID-19.
Vape shops are not considered essential in Mecklenburg County. All sales are prohibited unless they can be conducted virtually.
For additional questions about the Stay at Home Order, residents can call (704) 353-1926 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday (with the exception of Friday, April 10).
The best resources for accurate, updated information for the community is the County’s website, MeckNC.gov, and the City’s website, CharlotteNC.gov, in addition to the CDC’s COVID-19 website, cdc.gov/coronavirus and State Division of Public Health’s website.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.