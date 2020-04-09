1 killed, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Charlotte, road shut down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Charlotte Thursday night.
Charlotte detectives are investigating the fatal crash on Nevin Road.
Police say one male was pronounced dead at the scene, while one other individual was taken by MEDIC to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Three vehicles were involved in this crash, and police say Nevin Road is going to be shut down in both directions.
Police say the road closure should not cause a traffic issue at this time.
There’s no word on what happened in the crash and no names have been released.
This is an ongoing investigation officials did not provide any other details.
