Harris Teeter grocery worker in Charlotte tests positive for COVID-19, company says

(The Charlotte Observer) - A Harris Teeter worker has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday evening.
The employee works at the Arboretum location. Staff there have been notified, according to the company. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“The associate is under the care of a physician,” said Danna Robinson, spokeswoman for the Matthews-based grocery store chain. “We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery.”
Harris Teeter is working with local and state regulatory agencies to follow all sanitation and cleaning procedures, Robinson said.
On Wednesday, Harris Teeter announced it was limiting the number of customers in North Carolina stores to 50% and South Carolina to 20%.
Other social distancing steps include adding decals at checkout lanes and counters and signs promoting 6 feet distance between people, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The stores also daily sanitize common areas like cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, food service counters and shelves.
“We have plans in place to distribute over 200,000 protective masks and gloves for associates with more on the way,” Robinson said.
All stores have installed Plexiglas shields at check lanes, pharmacy customer service counters.
Robinson said the company continues to expand pickup and delivery services.
And the grocer is offering workers emergency paid leave, financial assistance to workers directly affected by COVID-19 through its Fred J. Morganthall II Foundation and providing mental health services.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper added more measures to the state’s stay-at-home order for grocery stores and retailers.
Effective 5 p.m. Monday, stores must limit the number of people inside to no more than 20% of the building fire capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet, Cooper said.
Robinson said the stores will be aligned with the new order by the deadline.
Harris Teeter, owned by Ohio-based Kroger Co., has about 30,000 employees and over 230 stores, with 18 locations in Charlotte.
