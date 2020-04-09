Gyms are closed but some customers are still being charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of the Stay-At-Home order issued in the Carolinas, gyms have been shut down for several weeks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Still, many gym-goers continue to be charged for their monthly membership.
“It’s definitely a gray area,” CEO and President of the Better Business Bureau in Charlotte Tom Bartholomy said. “I haven’t seen any contract that says anything about a pandemic.”
Because the current circumstances likely aren’t covered in your gym contract, there is nothing stopping a gym from continuing to charge its customers.
However, not all gyms are doing so.
“Some are being very cooperative and willing to work with their customers, and others are saying ‘hey you signed the terms and conditions that is in the contract, we’re going to continue to draft your account,” Bartholomy said.
Michelle Poovey and her daughter recently signed up for a gym membership and personal training sessions.
“I only got one personal training session in and then it went on lockdown,” Poovey said.
Poovey says she continues to get charged $100 per month for personal training, despite not getting the training sessions. She says the coronavirus outbreak has reduced her family’s household income and money is tight.
“This is just something we cannot afford when money is not coming in to even pay for our essential stuff,” Poovey said.
Poovey says she has reached out to her gym to see if they could put a hold on her account until the pandemic is over, but she has not heard back.
“If I was the consumer in this situation, I would continue to make noise. I would file a complaint with BBB and a complaint with the attorney general and see what they can push to get done,” Bartholomy said.
Kerri Flanagan owns Air Aerial Fitness in SouthPark.
Her business was closed in mid-March. She froze all of her clients’ memberships so they wouldn’t be paying for time in the studio they wouldn’t be getting.
“Hey, we’re putting you on hold until we reopen, hopefully it’s at the end of the month. I didn’t want people’s payments to go through when they weren’t taking classes,” Flanagan said.
But she admits, the hold on memberships is putting her and her employee’s incomes in jeopardy. She is hoping small business loans will help cover the rent while the studio is still closed. She is also helping her employees file for unemployment.
“It definitely was the hardest decision I’ve made to say hey, we’re closing two businesses,” Flanagan said.
Other gyms are offering the option to continue paying a monthly membership fee. For example, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte sent the following notification to its members:
Please fill out this Membership Preference Form to continue your membership and help to ensure our Y can weather this storm. If we do not hear from you we will assume you are willing to continue being drafted and have your membership converted to a tax-deductible charitable contribution so no action is necessary.
If you wish to place your membership on hold at no cost during our temporary suspension of services, we understand. Please fill out the Membership Preference Form and we will be more than happy to help. We will notify you when we resume operations, and we will automatically reactivate your membership.
You can be proud as a Y member to know that throughout this crisis, we remain dedicated to serving our community by providing important and necessary services:
· Child Care for Essential Personnel – We have officially launched child care for essential healthcare personnel.
· Outreach – We are reaching out to members and families in our community support programs to ensure they have what they need during this time. We are working with Charlotte Rescue Mission on the opportunity to provide support and meals at Camp Thunderbird for men, women and children who are without secure living accommodations.
· Family Resources – With recent school closures, families are adjusting to a new normal. It can be overwhelming to contemplate what to do with all this new-found time. To help, we’ve compiled educational and fun resources for parents and children. You can access those resources here.
· Virtual Group Exercise Classes – We continue to share resources to keep our members connected while apart. You can visit your Virtual Y here.
There is important work ahead of us and your continued investment in the Y, in your neighbors and in your community makes us all better.
