Gusty Thursday afternoon, unsettled weather returns by Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a fairly active Thursday morning, milder and brighter conditions are in store for the remainder of the day. But there’s one thing you will notice above all else - the wind.
Breezes will be quite aggressive during the afternoon and evening hours across the entire WBTV viewing area. At times wind gusts could reach 40+ mph.
While winds will gradually subside across the Piedmont and Foothills tonight, expect high winds in the Mountains through Friday morning.
That said, there's an increased fire danger today for the entire region as a result of low relative humidity and gusty winds. Best advice, postpone outdoor burning during this time period.
This afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80s before falling to the 40s overnight. We'll spend the majority of the day Friday in the 50s before sliding back up into the mid 60s by Saturday. Drier air will accompany these cooler temperatures until Sunday.
A First Alert has been declared a large batch of moisture passes over the Carolinas Sunday evening into Monday morning. Anticipate widespread heavy rain along with a few embedded thunderstorms before this system clears the area.
- Meteorologist Jonathan
