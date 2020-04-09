First confirmed COVID-19 death reported in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person has died of the coronavirus in Stanly County, health officials said on Thursday.
This is the first COVID-19-related death in the county.
Health officials say the patient died on Thursday from complications associated with the virus.
The person was in their early 60’s and had underlying medical conditions.
Health officials say this case was related to travel to an area of high risk.
“We are very saddened by this news and continue to encourage our community to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of this serious disease, “ said David Jenkins, Stanly County.
As of Thursday, there are 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Stanly County.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.