Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify man who robbed Albemarle Road convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a man who robbed a Circle K convenience store in early February.
The robbery happened in the early morning hours of February 4 at a Circle K on Albemarle Road.
Surveillance footage from the store shows a man in a white Nike hoodie walk into the business with his hood up and one of his hands stuffed into a pocket of the sweatshirt.
“He has one hand under his sweatshirt and he’s pointing something at the victim. Not sure what he has. He could possibly have a gun,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the man demanded money from the store clerk. The detective said it’s good to be cautious if an individual appears to be possibly holding a weapon.
“As a victim, don’t take any chances. You wanna make sure if that guy says he has a gun, act like he does have a gun,” said Johnson.
Surveillance footage shows the clerk pass over money from the register to the suspect. The man in the hoodie then leaves the store. Johnson said the man got less than $100.
The surveillance video does give a fairly clear picture of the man’s face. He doesn’t appear to be wearing any mask or covering for his face.
“He might not be from here. He might just be confident enough that nobody would recognize who he is,” said Johnson about the suspect’s lack of disguise.
The detective said the man in the hoodie is believed to be about 6’2” and could weigh around 180 pounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.