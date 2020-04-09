Cornerstone Church holding drive-thru communion, giving out $10,000 in gift cards

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Churches may not be able to have the traditional services in the sanctuary, but that isn’t stopping them from coming up with creative ways to worship.
Cornerstone Church on Webb Road will be holding a special drive-thru communion on Friday afternoon, and giving out $10,000 worth of Food Lion gift cards.
Pastor Bill Godair told WBTV that the church is inviting everyone to take the elements on Friday, and worship with Cornerstone in an online sermon on Easter Sunday.
“Over the past few weeks we have given out almost $9000 for food, baby diapers and formula,” Godair said. “We realized the need was great.”
During the drive-thru on Friday, the church will also pray over community members and will give away $25 Food Lion gift cards to the first 400 cars that come through. $10 coupons will also be included in the giveaway.
