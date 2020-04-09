Cooler temperatures are ahead, with a First Alert for Easter Sunday

Skies will be mostly clear across the Piedmont tonight, with low temperatures in the lower 40s. The NC mountains could see some snow flurries for early Friday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 20s. The highest elevations could receive a dusting of snow for early Friday morning, yet nothing major is expected. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine through the day, with highs in the 60s for the Piedmont, and 40s for the mountains.