Cooler temperatures are ahead, with a First Alert for Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures develop for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 60s. A First Alert is in effect for Easter Sunday, as widespread rain showers and strong thunderstorms are possible during the day Sunday, and overnight into early Monday morning. Mild temperatures continue for next week.
Skies will be mostly clear across the Piedmont tonight, with low temperatures in the lower 40s. The NC mountains could see some snow flurries for early Friday morning, with low temperatures in the upper 20s. The highest elevations could receive a dusting of snow for early Friday morning, yet nothing major is expected. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine through the day, with highs in the 60s for the Piedmont, and 40s for the mountains.
Clear skies and cold temperatures develop Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows in the 30s, leading to the potential for some frost formation. Saturday will be another pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to upper 60s for the Piedmont.
Rain showers will develop throughout the day of Easter Sunday, with the heaviest rain expected overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the Carolinas, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible. Easter Sunday high temperatures are expected to be in the 50s from the mountains to upper 60s for the Piedmont.
Rain will taper off early Monday, as a cold front moves across the region. Monday afternoon will feature clearing skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Another cold front will move through late Monday into early Tuesday, cooling high temperatures back into the 60s Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Another chance for scattered rain is possible by early Wednesday.
Enjoy the sunshine for Friday and Saturday, and stay weather aware for Easter Sunday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.