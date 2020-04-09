Construction workers tackle, hold kidnapping suspect until police arrive

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of construction workers in Gaston County chased after an alleged kidnapping suspect and held him until police got to the scene Thursday afternoon.
The incident began just after noon when police say a man, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Lloyd Akins, stole a truck with a 5-month-old baby in it on E. Franklin Boulevard.
Officers say when Akins noticed the infant in the truck, he stopped and abandoned both. That’s when nearby construction workers say they saw Akins running toward one of their work trucks.
“We all took off in pursuit and I said, ‘well I’m going to go around this way, you guys go that way,’" said construction worker Scott Ashworth. "We got him corralled over in the corner here and he acted like he was going to give up, but he took pursuit again, took off running again. One of my guys tackled him.”
Investigators say the construction workers chased Akins down and held him until police arrived at the scene.
Akins was taken to the Gaston County Jail and charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, resisting a public officer and no operator’s license.
No further information has been released.
