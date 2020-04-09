Charlotte Figi, the girl who inspired Charlotte’s Web CBD oil, dies at age 13

“Last night the world lost a beauty,” she said. “We thank her for saving the lives of so many others, by letting her suffering be shown so everyone else could find a solution. It will be five years on May 13th since my husband and I first gave our daughter, Bethany, her first dose of Charlotte’s Web CBD. We were hours away from losing her and she was in Hospice care. Yet after one dose we started seeing a difference in our daughter. Without Charlotte and her amazing mom Paige, Todd and I are certain that Bethany would not be with us today. We will be forever grateful to that amazing and strong little life girl for saving our daughter, and so many other kids.”