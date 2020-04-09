Blustery day gives way to cooler temperatures tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain that blew through the pre-predawn is now gone and the rest of the day will be highlighted by sunshine, warm temperatures and blustery conditions.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains, where gusts could top out near 50 mph, while gusts up to 35 mph are possible elsewhere, including the Charlotte area. High temperatures today will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 70s in the foothills while Charlotte will make one last run up to near 80°.
A brisk breeze and cooler temps in the lower 40s are forecast tonight.
Much cooler temperatures in the lower 60s are expected Good Friday and there will still be a noticeable breeze under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday will start in the 30s with a concern for patchy frost, but the afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s with sunshine dominating.
As for Easter, long-range weather models have some slight timing differences, but all bring rain and cool temperatures in the 60s to the WBTV viewing area Easter Sunday, with the potential for widespread heavy rain and even some severe weather developing.
With that in mind, I’ve declared a First Alert for Sunday, so you have a heads up as to what’s expected. Sunday’s rain will probably pull out fairly early on Monday with sunshine returning along with warmer afternoon readings in the 70s.
Stay safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
