Auto shop catches fire with six workers inside in Rock Hill, no injuries reported

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - There were no injuries reported after an auto shop caught fire with workers inside in Rock Hill Thursday.
The incident happened on West Main Street at Automotive Muffler and Brake.
Chief Mark Simmons says the fire was in the attic and roof. Six employees were working in the building when the call came in just before 5 p.m.
The fire was brought under control Thursday evening. There were no injuries.
Officials have not provided any details about what may have started the fire.
