Applicants frustrated, Gov. Cooper says he is working to improve unemployment application process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of North Carolinians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 say they are becoming even more frustrated trying to get unemployment benefits.
Many residents are saying that their online sessions time out and that reaching anyone by phone is impossible.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper addressed the issue, saying that employers would now be able to file a batch of claims at one time, and noting that $40.3 million has been paid out.
Asha, from Charlotte, says she’s called at least 50 times, and can’t get through.
“I don’t even mind sitting on the phone and holding for two hours as long as it guarantees me that after that hold, I’m going to talk to someone," Asha said. "I’ve gotten to the point where it told me to please hold for the next representative, but then it hung up on me.”
Many in North Carolina say they’re facing similar issues.
If they get on the state web site and make the application, some say they get a screen saying there is an issue that needs to be resolved, but when they try to call to inquire about the issue, they get a message that says, “We’re sorry that we cannot process your call right now. Our call volumes are unusually high at this time.”
“Boy I’m telling you, we’re getting texts, emails, voicemails," said Senator Carl Ford, (R-Rowan/Stanly).
Ford says lawmakers are telling the governor that more is needed to handle the crisis.
“We asked them to beef up the hours, the days of operation, another call center, servers, and he says he’s doing all this but we’re still getting the same complaints from folks," Ford said. “We’re trying to get the department’s attention. Just continue trying into the web site and with the phone calls. I know it’s very disturbing, very aggravating, I tell you what, this is the government not at its best, it’s a total, total, a total disaster here.”
The department handling the claims has gone from 3,200 claims a week to more than 20,000 a day.
State Auditor Beth Wood said once three pending audits are completed, her staff of some 350 people could help out by answering coronavirus hotlines or even unemployment calls.
Governor Cooper said the sheer number, almost half a million claims filed since March 15, has been overwhelming.
“Time is critical and precious for those who are out of work," Cooper said. "I, my staff, and the secretary of commerce are pushing the department to move as fast as possible. Every claim is important and represents an unemployed worker on the edge. Their families and our economy need these funds as quickly as possible.”
