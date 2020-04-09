AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old boy from NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Durham after police there said a 2-year-old child may have been abducted.
Durham police are searching for Jeremy Rivas-Munoz. He is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 35 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.
Authorities said there is believed to be one abductor – Emerson Melendez. Melendez is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5 foot 10, weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.
The two are thought to be in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota. Their direction of travel is unknown, authorities said.
