Alexander County man arrested for assaulting, holding woman captive at home

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for assaulting and kidnapping a woman in Alexander County.
Taylorsville police said 49-year-old Gregory Lee Hartshorn has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm while being restricted with a domestic violence order out of Louisiana and resisting arrest.
Hartshorn is in the Alexander County Detention Center with a 48-hour hold with no bond.
Police responded to a domestic violence incident that occurred off of Church Road in the Wittenburg Community in Taylorsville early Thursday morning before she escaped and drove to a store to call for help.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries as a result of the assault.
Later that morning, officers went to the home to find Hartshorn, who was armed with a rifle.
Officers made entry into the home, found the rifle, but initially did not locate him.
Officers cleared the residence except for two officers who remained at the scene to observe the residence in case the suspect returned to the location.
Officers set up a command post at Friendship Lutheran Church, and Hartshorn was located at the residence as he was attempting to get into a vehicle and leave. He was taken into custody at that time.
