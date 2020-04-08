World War II veteran dies in Lincoln County at 101 years young

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday afternoon, World War II veteran Len McCutcheon died at 101-years young. Len was a special, charismatic man.
We met when he was 89. He lived in Lincoln County and more than a handful of WBTV viewers reached out Tuesday afternoon to tell me how much he meant to you. He meant a lot to everyone.
Len and I had the honor of meeting at the most unique and important coffee shop to ever exist: Richard's Coffee Shop in downtown Mooresville.
It’s is a place for veterans and all who support veterans, and Len was what you might call a longtime member. He was there for years every Thursday morning with all his buddies.
This picture is from last August, when Len had just turned 101. It's a quilt given to him by the Mooresville Chapter of Quilts of Valor. It should be on the cover of magazines.
Len had beautiful blue eyes, a fantastic wife Anne, a loving family (many with him today), and a community who valued his service. WWII vets are few and far between. Every one seems to be more humble than the one before, never wanting to talk about their own past. But with prompting, Len did share.
He and I had became unlikely pen pals after meeting at that coffee shop years ago, and he revealed he had been a Major in the US Army and served in the battle at Okinawa in the Pacific.
Last time I talked with Len, he made me sing Happy Birthday to him over the phone. When you're turning 101, you get to make those types of demands. I'm smiling just thinking of that.
Love to all who knew and loved Len, and his laugh.
-Molly
