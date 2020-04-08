Union County first responders thank healthcare workers in surprise procession to hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders from Union County took the time to say thank you to medical workers Thursday afternoon.
They say they feel supported by the medical community, and now they have the chance to give that support right back.
“This is difficult times,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “But we’re going to get through this.”
First responders from across the county proceeded from Monroe High School to Atrium Health Union with red and blue lights flashing.
“It’s very little to be able to come up and say thank you for the job they do,” Sheriff Cathey said.
Gratitude was shown from both sides.
“It’s heartwarming when you see all of those people step out and the ones that were waving their hands at us out the windows,” Monroe Police Captain Bobby Manus said. “It’s one big community.”
They are all fighting on the front lines.
“I think everybody is scared right now,” Captain Manus said.
But they know they are stronger together.
“We have their backs,” he said. “We all are a team. We all are trying to accomplish the same tasks.”
It was a show of support for the ones who could not have planned for this.
“You don’t go into that with the thought of, I’ll be doing something to risk my life,” Sheriff Cathey said.
But they still go to work to protect others.
“You go into these professions to do the job and do what needs to be done to support this community and that’s what they’ve done, that’s what we do everyday,” he said.
First responders on the Waxhaw side of Union County also held a procession in their area at the same time.
