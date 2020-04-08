2 killed, 1 injured in crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been killed and one other person is being treated for injuries in a crash in Rowan County.
At least two vehicles were involved, though investigators have not said what may have caused the accident.
It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Woodleaf Road near the intersection with Highway 801.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. No names have been released as the investigation into the crash continues.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.