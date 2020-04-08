Target employee at Midtown store tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - An employee at Target’s Midtown Charlotte store has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed Wednesday.
The retailer said in a statement that the worker is in quarantine and following health department guidelines, and is being paid while on leave.
“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments,” the company said in the statement. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward."
All of the store employees have been notified, the company said. It has also “worked quickly” to clean and sanitize the store, according to the statement.
Target and Walmart started counting and, if necessary, limiting the number of customers in their stores in the Charlotte area on Saturday. Target has also boosted hourly wages for front-line workers through early May and offered paid leave for 30 days to those who are 65 and older or pregnant.
Those changes come amid growing fear from retail and other essential workers as the coronavirus spreads. Some workers at Target grocery delivery service Shipt walked off the job Tuesday to protest their concerns for safety and inadequate pay amid the outbreak.
There have been 839 reported cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County as of Wednesday evening, and nine deaths.