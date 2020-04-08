Student at Appalachian State University tests positive for coronavirus

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) -A student at Appalachian State University has tested positive for coronavirus, AppHealthCare reported.
AppHealthCare announced Wednesday that a third Ashe County resident, who is also an Appalachian State University student, has tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), and is recovering at home.
Officials say the individual has known travel history and has not been on the university campus since March 4.
Local health department staff have identified close contacts who are in quarantine, and contact investigation continues to identify people who are at highest risk and need to quarantine.
“We realize that people have many questions about individual cases and we want the community to know we are working diligently to keep the community informed while also protecting patient privacy. During this time, we continue to encourage everyone to stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing and take prevention measures like frequent handwashing, staying home when you’re sick, and keeping distance from others who are sick,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
“We realize this is a challenging time for all of us, and we are confident in our community partnerships and citizens to do everything we can collectively to slow the spread of this infection in Ashe County. We continue to encourage the community to share only reliable and credible information,” stated Adam Stumb, Ashe County Manager.
“With 98% of our students currently off campus, we may continue to learn of confirmed cases in App State students who reside outside of Watauga County. As we learn of these cases, we are coordinating with local public health agencies to the greatest extent possible, in consultation with the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team,” Margaret Bumgarner, Administrative Director of Student Health Service at Appalachian State University, said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.