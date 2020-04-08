South Carolina has more than 2,500 COVID-19 cases, 63 virus-related deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina now has 2,552 coronavirus cases in all 46 counties and has confirmed 63 virus-related deaths.
These new numbers mean that more than 100 patients have now died across the Carolinas. By Wednesday morning, North Carolina had reported 53 deaths related to the virus.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 139 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths.
The newly-reported deaths in S.C. included 10 elderly patients and two middle-aged patients who all had underlying health issues, DHEC reported.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 16 cases
- Chesterfield County: 20 cases
- Lancaster County: 47 total cases
- York County: 115 cases
As of April 7, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 8,523 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 1,000 were positive and 7,523 were negative. A total of 24,634 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.
The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 5,634 hospital beds are available and 6,276 are utilized, which is a 52.7 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
A “Home or Work" order signed by Gov. Henry McMaster went into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
