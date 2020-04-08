Police in Salisbury investigating thefts at Tractor Supply and a Blythe Construction site

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating two unrelated cases of the theft of equipment from local businesses.
On Tuesday morning at approximately 2:00 am, three men in a truck stole items from Tractor Supply on Jake Alexander Boulevard. According to police, the surveillance video shows a large blue “dually” pickup truck towing a trailer pull into the business parking lot. A yellow zero-turn mower was on the back of the trailer.
According to the report, the three men in the truck included a white man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, a second white man wearing a gray shirt and jeans, and a black man wearing a camo long sleeve shirt and jeans.
The men stole a chip vacuum valued at $1600 and a wood chipper valued at $800.
Police discovered that the Tractor Supply store in Thomasville had been the scene of a burglary earlier in which a mower matching the description of the one on the trailer was taken.
In an apparently unrelated case, police are looking for those responsible for stealing items from a Blythe Construction work site on Bendix Drive.
A Chevrolet 3500 Silverado was taken. It was later recovered by Rowan Sheriff’s deputies on Goodman Road. A black dump trailer worth $6000, a $4000 concrete saw, and other items valued at $20,000 were taken.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
