Person shot and killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
The incident happened on Heatherbrook Avenue around 10 p.m.
Charlotte police officers found a male with a gunshot wound outside of a home. He was pronounced dead on scene. The person has not been identified.
Homicide Detectives were canvassing the area to determine if there are any additional witnesses to this incident.
Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the Victim Services, RTCC, CFD, K9, MEDIC and Operations Command responded to the scene.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.