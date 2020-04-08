One shot, killed in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. on Willilyn Lane at Huntwood Drive. Officers say they arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound. That person, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
