Near-record breaking heat Wednesday afternoon, increasing chances for strong storms overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly to partly sunny skies and near-record breaking high temperatures will prevail for the remainder of the daytime period.
However, there’s the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly west of I-77, late this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Some cells could be on the strong side producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will soar to the mid-80s across the Piedmont before sliding into the 60s overnight. During the early morning hours, a squall line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to approach from East Tennessee and reach the North Carolina mountains in the pre-dawn hours.
If the squall line maintains its strength as it presses eastward, it would have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts over several locations across the mountains.
The line of storms could even hold together and move out over the Foothills and into the Piedmont by daybreak.
The threat for thunderstorms will diminish quickly Thursday morning as a strong cold front sweeps the storms off to the east. Afternoon highs on Thursday will aim towards the upper 70s before cooler air rushes in late in the day driving overnight lows into the 40s.
Expect cooler, drier and calmer conditions both Friday and Saturday - highs in the 60s - ahead of the arrival of our next rainmaker on Easter Sunday.
While the start times and rainfall amounts continue to fluctuate, models have been consistent in depicting widespread heavy downpours Sunday into Monday morning. As a result of this disruptive weather for the second half of the holiday weekend a First Alert has been declared. Continue to check back for updates.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
