N.C. truck driver killed by police after stabbing 3 women to death in Tenn., victims identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a stabbing and an officer involved shooting incident after Knoxville gas station employees and a suspect were killed Tuesday morning.
TBI identified the three deceased victims as 57-year-old Joyce Whaley, 51-year-old Patricia Denise Nibbe and 41-year-old Nettie R. Spencer. The deceased suspect was identified as 33-year-old Idris Abdus-Salaam, a North Carolina truck driver,
Three Pilot employees are dead and one customer injured after a stabbing and an officer-involved shooting at an East Knox County Pilot truck stop.
According to the TBI, the Knox County Sheriff's Office received a report of the incident at the Strawberry Plains Pike location around 7 am on Tuesday. Upon arrival officers observed at least one person with stab wounds and a man identified by witnesses as the suspect armed with a knife in the Pilot parking lot.
According to officials, officers confronted the suspect and when he refused to drop the weapon, one of the officers fired shots, striking the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four female victims were stabbed, the three employees were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth who was a customer was transported to a local hospital. The status of her condition is unknown.
Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam released a statement regarding the incident.
"Today is a difficult day for the Pilot Company family. We are devastated to confirm the loss of three team members and the injury of a guest after an act of violence at our Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, location this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims. We are providing support and counseling to the families and our team. We are working closely with local authorities.
Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers."
The Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no officers were hurt in the incident.
“I wanted to reach out to the families who have suffered great loss today, to the victim who is hospitalized, to the employees and everyone at Pilot Corporation, to Police, Fire, EMS and to the citizens of Knox County,” officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.
