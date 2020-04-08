N.C. hospital reopening to alleviate expected surge in COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina public health leaders are planning to re-open an old hospital to help treat people who are sick from COVID-19.
The hospital they plan to reopen is the Sandhills Regional Medical Center in Hamlet, located in Richmond County.
It closed in 2017 but state leaders say it is now being prepared to reopen with the expectation it could help with the influx of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina.
They say reopening this hospital is just one of the many efforts to get prepared for that surge state leaders are predicting to hit North Carolina in the next two to four weeks.
“Our efforts to stay at home are working," says Secretary of North Carolina Public Health, Dr. Mandy Cohen. "But sadly that does not mean that people won’t get sick, or need to be treated in hospitals... or even die. It does mean, that the course we are on is helping fewer people get sick at the same time so our hospitals are there when those that need them.”
State leaders have not announced when the hospital will reopen.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.