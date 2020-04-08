NC college students living off-campus seek rent relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina college students who live in off-campus apartments are seeking rent relief after some property managers are offering little to no leeway for rent payments.
As college campuses started closing across North Carolina students started packing up and heading home.
“We don’t know how all this was going to turn out it was the early stages at the time and I took that chance and just went home to be safe with my family,” UNCG student and Charlotte resident Adell Nelson told WBTV.
Nelson moved out of her off-campus apartment near UNC Greensboro and back into her family home in Charlotte.
She reached out to the apartment complex, Block 43 and Burkely Communities, to see if she would have to continue paying her rent for the next two months.
“I asked them if I could break the lease I also told them that I lost my jobs due to this,” Nelson said.
But other than waiving the late fee for rent payments Nelson received an email saying rent would still be due monthly.
Nelson isn’t alone. An NC State student started this petition asking for rent payments off campus to be waived and the Appalachian State student paper wrote an opinion piece asking for lower rent payments during the pandemic.
WBTV spoke with a landlord-tenant attorney who said the students’ options are limited but there are a couple of things they can do.
Students should move out completely, clean their apartments and turn the keys back into their landlord. That gives the landlord more opportunity to find a new tenant.
Students should also read their lease to know what’s covered and what’s not.
But first and foremost students should reach out to their landlord to see if you can work out any kind of deal.
“Kind of meet us half way, not asking for a whole lot but i think halfway would have been better than nothing,” Nelson said
WBTV reached out to Block 43 and Burkely Communities to ask if they would offer any more assistance to students but we did not receive a response.
